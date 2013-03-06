DMX Barks On Iyanla Vanzant, But She Bites Back [VIDEO]

Iyanla Vanzant isn’t into playing games. DMX is appearing in an upcoming episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life and the troubled rapper screams on the inspirational speaker and TV host. However, she didn’t back down and barks back.

In a teaser clip of Iyanla: Fix My Life, Vanzant candidly asked Dark Man X if he was high. Needless to say, and after giving her a mean side-eye, the “Get At Me Dog” rapper didn’t take to kindly to the candor of her questioning. In another scene, she tells X, “I’m not intimidated by you.”

This is when the rapper screams, “You don’t got to be intimidated man, stop running your mouth!”

Needless to say, this doesn’t seem like the same guy who put a Hip-Hop spin on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Moments later, as the 30 second clip nears its end, Vanzant is seen standing up, looking at X right in the eyes and saying, “You don’t get to speak to me! Ever, again!”

Okay then. During the 90-minute episode, Vanzant travels to X’s Yonkers hometown to try to get more insight into the multi-platinum artist’s troubled past and ultimately aid him in getting his life together.

The season premiere of of the second season Iyanla: Fix My Life airs on Saturday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network. Watch the fiery preview clip below.

