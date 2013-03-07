Drake – “5AM In Toronto” (Prod. By Boi-1da) [LISTEN]

Is this what y’all want? Drake drops a new record out of the blue this morning called “5AM In Toronto,” the sequel to “9AM In Dallas.”

From the sounds of things, it looks like the Toronto MC had a lot to get off of his chest including the controversial MTV’s Hottest MCs In The Game List. He drops verses like “I made Forbes list, ni**a f**k your list, everything is looking gorgeous.”

Drizzy seemingly addresses the Chris Brown beef with lines like “bad press over the summer because of allegations,” as well as the rumored dustups with former running mate, The Weeknd.

When Drake tosses the melodies aside and just raps, everybody wins. This Boi-1da produced record is proof of that once again. Get a listen to the menacing “5AM In Toronto” and be on the look out for Nothing Was The Same coming soon.

—

Photo: The Source