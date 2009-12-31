CLOSE
Jay Electronica Receives Praise From DJ Enuff, Diddy, For ‘Exhibit C’ [Audio Included]

Jay Electronica, the New Orleans bred MC and father of  Erykah Badu’s baby, is hearing his name brought up as the next to blow in 2010.

His first co-sign came from Hot 97’s DJ Enuff, who debated whether to play his “Exhibit C” single on the radio.

He muddled over the idea in a blog post before playing the track saying,

“ Why is it not spinning on the radio?….Is it because there’s no dance tied to it? Is it because it’s not yet on BET’s Top Ten Countdown? I could make it the Heavy Hitter Pick of the week with no problem. Then what? I need HELP with this one….”


Next to co-sign the MC was Diddy who posted a series of tweets praising Electronica saying,

“Attention all djs attention all djs. I’m about to post 1 of the hottest most authentic hip hop records of 2010!!! Just for real hip hop djs…..This is a record i will be promotin in 2010. My brother Jay Electronica – Exhibit C It deserves to be play on the radio!

Jay Electronica will be the breakout MC one of 2010!!!! Real hip hop!!! Artistic hip hop that’s saying something!!! SAY SOMETHING!!! “


Listen To “Exhibit C” below and tell us what you think.

I think my co-worker pretty much summed it up when said:

When he speaks in arabic, i knew it was a winner.”

Crazy.

