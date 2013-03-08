Chris Brown Screams “F**k Drake!” During Nightclub Performance

It looks like somebody is still feeling a way. That Chris Brown vs. Drake beef must be alive and well, which the Virginia singer made clear during a performance at a club in Hollywood, Calif., last night.

Breezy had a very productive night Wednesday, attending a charity event at Pinz bowling alley in Studio City, Calif., before stopping at Hollywood’s Emerson Theatre. It was there that the 23-year-old irritated the club DJ by calling her a “woman DJ,” to which she responded by dropping Drake’s “Started from The Bottom” track.

In response, Brown took the mic and said, “The DJ can play this s–t, but I want you all to know, F–k Drake!”

To drive his point home, he then flipped the bird at the crowd.

The event turned into a min-concert according to witnesses, with Brown performing five songs, and bringing Reggie Bush on stage. But what seemed like aggression towards Drizzy may have just been an inebriated moment for Brown, who was seen drinking Ace of Spades, and ordering vodka.

Earlier in the evening Brown flipped out on a valet worker for allegedly trying to cheat him out of $10.

See new footage of the Grammy winner threatening the employee below.

—

Photo: Twitter