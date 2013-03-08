Juicy J ft. Big Sean & Young Jeezy – “Show Out” [VIDEO]

It’s party time in Detroit and Atlanta as the Academy Award-winning, Juicy J goes down to Big Sean and Young Jeezy’s respective hometowns for the new video, “Show Out.”
The Juiceman takes the private jet to go visit the G.O.O.D. Music rapper flanked by some beautiful women and bottles of Bombay gin. Jeezy, who is conspicuous by his absence so it seems, has his hook re-enacted by both rappers as they bounce around and enjoy themselves in the city.
Juicy eventually gets on the jet again and finds the snowman in his hometown of Atlanta, GA with “a bunch of bad b****s” with him. In other news, Juicy J will be hitting the road this spring for his Stay Trippy tour in support of his new album which will hit stores on April 21st.
This Mike Will Made It-produced jam is another collaboration with Juice that follows his Billboard smash, “Bands A Make Her Dance.” Check out the Frank Palladino-directed video after the jump and underneath, look at the dates for the upcoming Stay Trippy tour.
APRIL
21 San Diego, CA House of Blues
24 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
25 Dallas, TX Southside Music Hall
26 Austin, TX Emos East
27 Houston, TX The Warehouse
28 San Antonio, TX The White Rabbit
30 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theater
MAY
1 Athens, GA Georgia Theater
2 Jacksonville, FL Aqua
3 Orlando, FL Club at Firestone
4 Miami, FL Villa 21
5 Tallahassee, FL Potbellys
7 Charleston, SC The Music Farm
8 Greensboro, NC Greene St. Club
9 Wilmington, NC Brikhouse
10 Baltimore, MD Sound Stage
12 Washington, DC Howard Theater
14 New York, NY Irving Plaza
15 Boston, MA The Wilbur
16 New Haven, CT Toads Place
17 Providence, RI Lupos
18 Philadelphia, PA TLA
19 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
22 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
23 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
24 Chicago, IL The Metro
25 Milwaukee, WI The Rave
26 Shakopee, MN Soundset Festival
28 Denver, CO Cervantis
29 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
31 Seattle, WA The Showbox
JUNE
1 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
2 Portland, OR Roseland
4 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
6 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst
7 Ventura, CA Ventura Theater
8 Los Angeles, CA House of Blues
—
Photo: VEVO