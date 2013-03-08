Juicy J ft. Big Sean & Young Jeezy – “Show Out” [VIDEO]

It’s party time in Detroit and Atlanta as the Academy Award-winning, Juicy J goes down to Big Sean and Young Jeezy’s respective hometowns for the new video, “Show Out.”

The Juiceman takes the private jet to go visit the G.O.O.D. Music rapper flanked by some beautiful women and bottles of Bombay gin. Jeezy, who is conspicuous by his absence so it seems, has his hook re-enacted by both rappers as they bounce around and enjoy themselves in the city.

Juicy eventually gets on the jet again and finds the snowman in his hometown of Atlanta, GA with “a bunch of bad b****s” with him. In other news, Juicy J will be hitting the road this spring for his Stay Trippy tour in support of his new album which will hit stores on April 21st.

This Mike Will Made It-produced jam is another collaboration with Juice that follows his Billboard smash, “Bands A Make Her Dance.” Check out the Frank Palladino-directed video after the jump and underneath, look at the dates for the upcoming Stay Trippy tour.

APRIL

21 San Diego, CA House of Blues

24 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

25 Dallas, TX Southside Music Hall

26 Austin, TX Emos East

27 Houston, TX The Warehouse

28 San Antonio, TX The White Rabbit

30 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theater

MAY

1 Athens, GA Georgia Theater

2 Jacksonville, FL Aqua

3 Orlando, FL Club at Firestone

4 Miami, FL Villa 21

5 Tallahassee, FL Potbellys

7 Charleston, SC The Music Farm

8 Greensboro, NC Greene St. Club

9 Wilmington, NC Brikhouse

10 Baltimore, MD Sound Stage

12 Washington, DC Howard Theater

14 New York, NY Irving Plaza

15 Boston, MA The Wilbur

16 New Haven, CT Toads Place

17 Providence, RI Lupos

18 Philadelphia, PA TLA

19 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

22 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

23 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

24 Chicago, IL The Metro

25 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

26 Shakopee, MN Soundset Festival

28 Denver, CO Cervantis

29 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

31 Seattle, WA The Showbox

JUNE

1 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

2 Portland, OR Roseland

4 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

6 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

7 Ventura, CA Ventura Theater

8 Los Angeles, CA House of Blues

—

Photo: VEVO