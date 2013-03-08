50 Cent Compares Get Rich Or Die Trying To Street King Immortal [VIDEO]

50 Cent sat down with the good folks at Hypetrak yesterday and opened up to the website about his business ventures as well as his new music.

“Get Rich Or Die Trying was in like in 1st person. It was like, as experiencing it. This album is more like remembering, and revisiting energy on different points on things that I’ve missed,” says 50.

Curtis also spoke on his disdain for how soft rappers have gotten in addition to the lack of competitive fire between each other.

“I think we miss certain things once they are gone. You look around and you’ve seen it turn into this little Hipster thing, the culture isn’t even what it was initially,” explained the rapper and mogul. “You start to look for some of the representation of what it was in the past and what you used to love about it and what you enjoyed. It turned into a fashion show for a little while. Artists are writing about fashion, and it’s crazy that was never really the core of the actual art. You had to offer a different walks. Different perspectives, and your album was supposed to be better than the other guys album.”

Check out the full interviews in the slides, including if Curtis thinks beef helped or hurt his career.

