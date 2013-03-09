J. Cole & DJ Holiday Do The “Harlem Shake” [VIDEO]

Baauer’s “Harlem Shake” reign just won’t let up, and J. Cole is the latest rapper to join in on the viral dance craze.

The current #1 record in America hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down as the Cole joins Fat Joe, Jermaine Dupri, The Miami Heat, and the entire world as people who have done the new version of the “Harlem Shake.”

Although there have been controversy over the “white-washing” of the original Harlem Shake, artists throughout the culture have come out in support of the new version of the dance all in the name of fun.

“It’s fun; it’s a fun version. Any time people are dancing, especially in this day and age when everybody’s trying to be so cool, and people are letting loose, letting off some steam, I agree with it,” the Bad Boy music mogul said in a recent interview with MTV.

In this version of the Harlem Shake, Cole pops up in a clown mask while Atlanta’s DJ Holiday on Streetz 94.5 and more join the fun mayhem in this hilarious new video. It’s all about fun at the end of the day, right?

Check out the latest “Harlem Shake” video down after the jump.

—

Photo: YouTube