Jay-Z & Justin Timberlake Perform “Suit & Tie” On Saturday Night Live [VIDEO]

You can’t say Justin Timberlake doesn’t know how to multitask. Last night, the singer hosted Saturday Night Live and was the show’s musical guest, which included a performance of “Suit & Tie” with his buddy Jay-Z.

Timberlake introduced himself and hit the stage backed by his live band, The Tennessee Kids. Setting off a spirited rendition of “Suit & Tie,” JT flipped his lyrics and sang, “My hits so sick got rappers acting dramatic.” Shots at Kanye West? Who else considering Yeezy’s recent rant.

Then Hova hit the stage rocking a gang of gold chains but instead of Nike Dunks, like he says in the song, he was sporting a fresh pair of black and blue Air Jordan 1s.

The two artists will be heading on a collaborative tour that is one of the must see shows of the summer. Called the Legends Of The Summer stadium tour, the first stop is the Rogers Center in Toronto on July 17. The duo will hit venues like Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles before concluding at SunLife Stadium in Miami on August 16.

For now, get a preview by watch Timberlake and Jigga’s performance on SNL below as well as rendition of “Mirrors” on the next page.

