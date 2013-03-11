A$AP Rocky ft. A$AP Ferg – “Take It Easy (Freestyle)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

With the South By South West festival going down this week, Hot97′s Peter Rosenberg has rounded up some of the Big Apple’s best new MCs for his New York Renaissance showcase this Thursday, March 14th.

On April 1st, Rosenberg will partner with the Ecko Unlimited to release a mixtape of the same title that will feature the artists that will perform at the showcase. The first song from the tape is a collaboration between A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg, a freestyle over Mad Lion’s ’94 classic, “Take It Easy.”

Aside from the A$AP mobsters, Joey Bada$$ & Pro Era, Action Bronson, Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers, SMoke DZA, The Kid Daytona, Troy Ave, Harry Fraud, MR. MFN Exquire, Dyme-A-Duzin, Meyhem Lauren and World’s Fair will also be featured on the bill and on the tape.

Get a listen to Rocky and Ferg’s take on a 90’s classic down after the break.

[Spotted at Rap Radar]

—

Photo: YouTube