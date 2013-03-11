Tony Jones ft. The Game – “Everything You Want” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

San Antonio is in the building as Tony Jones drops this The Game-assisted track, “Everything You Want.”

Growing up, Jones developed an early ear for music watching his dad DJ at various clubs around the world. It’s no surprise he started rapping when he was only 14. Not much was heard from Jones since his sophmore mixtape, GRINDTIME Vol.1 in February 2010 until the recently dropped “Diamonds In My Chain” featuring Slim Thug.

The rapper from the Alamo says he is influenced by the likes of Jay-Z, Young Jeezy, T.I, Juelz Santana, Gucci Mane, Jody Breeze, Yo Gotti and The Game. On this joint he gets to share the mic with the Los Angeles rapper. They spit on having what we all want, money, among other things.

There hasn’t been any confirmation of a new project in the works but we wouldn’t be surprised to hear of one soon. Get a listen to “Everything You Want” down after the jump.

DOWNLOAD: Tony Jones ft. The Game – “Everything You Want”

Photo: Geffen