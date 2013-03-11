J. Cole Says He “Doesn’t Give A F**k” About Not Making MTV’s Hottest MCs List [LISTEN]

The wide-ranging opinion’s on MTV’s Hottest MCs In The Game list continue to roll in days after the countdown concluded. You can add J. Cole to the list of prominent rappers to not be too fond of MTV’s annual roll out.

“Somebody’s going to die! Somebody is f**king dead,” Cole said jokingly to DJ Drama in a recent interview. “Don’t even worry about it, we already buried them.” After Mr. Thanksgiving spoke at length about the artists that did and did not make the list, the Roc Nation rapper offered his sentiments.

“I don’t know bro, I really don’t give a f**k,” Cole said laughingly. “But you know, it is what it is. Think about it, it’s the past year and I had a quiet year. But still! I should be on there!”

The “Power Trip” rapper went on to question the method of picking the artists on the list even though none of them compete directly with each other. “Man, you know what. We shouldn’t even talk about this anymore. They want this. F**k these guys,” Cole added. “Nobody is competing. Some of the guys you are putting up against each other are from different f**king planets. They shouldn’t even be in the same conversation. Future doesn’t even give a f**k about Kanye West. They don’t even interrupt each other’s lives and they aren’t competing on the same level, so what are you doing?”

Listen to the full interview below.

—

Photo: FUSE