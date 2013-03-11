Ace Hood – “Have Mercy” [LISTEN]

Riding high off of the success of his latest single, “Bugatti,” and the Meek Mill-assisted “Goin Down,” the Ace Hood returns with a new jam, “Have Mercy.”

Hood’s upcoming album, Trials And Tribulations, is expected to be a strong showing after his last mixtape, Starvation 2. Ace continues with his hard-hitting theme as a fitting follow up to the Rick Ross and Future assisted smash single.

This Cardiak-produced record features haunting piano chords in the background as well as some smashing kicks and snares courtesy of the highly touted producer.

Almost makes us wish we had someone who cared about us as much as DJ Khaled cares about Ace Hood as he preps his fourth solo album. Trials And Tribulations is scheduled to hit stores on July 16th courtesy of We The Best and YMCMB.

Get a listen to “Have Mercy” down after the jump.

Photo: Edgar Esteves