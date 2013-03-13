Justin Timberlake Performs “Mirrors” On Fallon, Joins Barbershop Quartet [VIDEO]

“Justin Timberweek” continued last night on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon as the singer and actor continued his week-long take over of the late night show.

After appearing as a guest on Monday’s episode, Timberlake joined Fallon and The Ragtime Gals after taking a suggestion from the suggestion box. The “Suit & Tie” singer participated in a suggestion in which a viewer asks Fallon to perform a barbershop quartet rendition of classic Timberlake songs.

With that said, The Ragtime Gals perform a barbershop quartet version of the Timbaland-produced “S*xyBack.” The futuristic-sounding record gets a little bit of a classier feel to it in this new rendition that came off looking quite comedic.

Moreover, Timberlake stuck around to serve as the musical guest for the show by performing his “Suit & Tie” follow up, “Mirrors.” He performed after guests Charles Barkley, Girls’ star Alison Williams and legendary record executive Clive Davis sat on Fallon’s couch.

Davis also shared an anecdote about Timberlake, stating that he saw him rapping “Pass The Courvoisier,” alongside Pharrell, Busta Rhymes and Diddy at his annual GRAMMY party during his *NSYNC days and quipped that he had a future in R&B and Hip-Hop. That’s why they pay him the big bucks.

