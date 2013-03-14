Busta Rhymes ft. Reek Da Villian & J-Doe – “Chill” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Busta Rhymes is no stranger to the club record, and with “Chill” he just might have another smash on his hands. The hard hitting track comes complete with a molly reference and features Conglomerate artists Reek Da Villian and J-Doe, who assist Bussa Buss in his ish talking efforts.

Jahlil Beats packed the beat with his patented anthemic loops and dirty 808s that can be found on past hits like Meek Mill’s “Ima Boss.” There’s no word on where “Chill” will land, so fans can accept this as a loosie for now. Hear Busta Rhymes kick that dungeon dragon flow below.

—

Photo: YouTube