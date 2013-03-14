Rsonist of The Heatmakerz Speaks On Contribution To Kanye’s New Album [VIDEO]

Kanye West is perhaps the most polarizing figure in Hip-Hop, but he is also among the most tight lipped. Sure, there are isolated incidents, like his recent rant with DJ Enuff, but ordinarily the G.O.O.D. Music general keeps his musical and personal endeavors on a need to know basis. Luckily for us, cohorts like Malik Yusef, and most recently Rsonist of The Heatmakerz are willing to give the public bits of information.

While on a promo run for Fred Da Godson’s new mixtape Contraband, the New York producer revealed that he’s worked on a song that will appear on West’s sixth solo album. “I got a record on Kanye’s new project that I guess he’s been working on for a minute now,” he said in short.

After giving a rundown on a few other projects that he’s a part of, Rsonist also said, “Anybody that’s familiar with Heatmakerz, it’s old-school, epic Heatmakerz, like soul music at its best. Kanye reached out to us because he wanted that old Heatmakerz sound.”

Given the description from the aforementioned Yusef, “Just remember black music, the black experience. It’s a throwback to that era,” we’d say that The Heatmakerz soulful production will be right at home on the project. For those who don’t know, the production duo crafted the sound responsible for The Diplomats’ meteoric rise during much of the last decade. Their production credits boast tracks like “Dipset Anthem,” “Killa Cam,” and “The Mobb” from Lil Wayne’s stellar album, Tha Carter II.

See the full interview below.

Photo: MTV