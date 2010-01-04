Elton John Admits To Helping Eminem With His Drug Problem

Eminem is known as much for his problem with drugs as his music. After admitting to taking a variety of prescription pain killers, the Detroit lyricist released his Relapse album to play off his very real addiction. Now with the album grossing over 1 million sales worldwide, his comrade Sir Elton John is admitting to help his friend kick his habit.

The two unlikely friends keep in contact and according to Elton John; Em’s doing “brilliantly” kicking his habit.

He confirmed his dedication to helping his friend during an interview with BBC Radio. He tells the “The Danny Baker Show” that he’s been providing assistance to Em for well over a year.

“I’ve been helping Eminem over the last 18 months and he’s doing brilliantly. I’m there if people want my help. If people ask for help you tell them where to go but there’s no point advising people if they don’t want to do it.”

Em revealed in a previous interview with the Detroit Metro Times that Elton John helped him on his road to sobriety.

“I talk to Elton a lot. We became friends and I talk to him about things, career wise. And he had a substance abuse problem in the past. So when I first wanted to get sober, I called him and spoke to him about it because, you know, he’s somebody who’s in the business and can identify and relate to the lifestyle and how hectic things can be. He understands like the pressure and any other reasons that you wanna come up with for doing drugs, you know.”

Em’s close relationship with the music legend is especially uncanny considering that Sir Elton John is openly gay. The two first established a relationship in 2001 when they performed “Stan” at the Grammy’s.

The bonus version of Em’s addictive Relapse album, Relapse:Refill, hit stores on December 22. His next album Relapse 2 is set to hit stores later this year.