Curren$y ft. Juvenile – “B**ch Get Up” [VIDEO]

Curren$y has continuously been one of the hardest working and consistent figures in Hip-Hop. Once again Spitta proves why with “B**ch Get Up,” the fourth visual drop from his New Jet City project.

With fellow New Orleans native and all around OG Juvenile by his side, Curren$y spends some time in the gentleman’s club for a little R&R. The two MCs cash out for single bills and surround themselves with a circle of women toting rotund backsides, before kicking their verses. Folks, that’s what you call setting the mood.

Mind you, the party doesn’t end there. Spitta actually takes the festivities back to the crib to make things a bit more interesting. Word to the three attractive women in the jacuzzi.

We receive “B**ch Get Up” just days after the video for Curren$y’s French Montana-assisted cut “These B**ches.” Did you notice the common theme? If you enjoy what you hear, that and more can be found on the 14-track long New Jet City. See Curren$y and Juvie The Great do what they do best in the visual below.

—

Photo: YouTube