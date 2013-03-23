Arrest Warrant Issued For Gucci Mane For Assaulting A Soldier [PHOTOS]

Atlanta police have issued an arrest warrant for Gucci Mane for aggravated assault. Allegedly, the Atlanta rapper cracked a soldier over the head with a bottle.

WSBTV reports that the incident occurred in or near the VIP section of the Harlem Nights nightclub. According to the victim—his first name is James—he asked security near the VIP section if he could take a picture with LaFlare.

However, while putting in his request with security, Gucci Mane, born Radric Davis, allegedly struck him with a bottle. You can see the grizzly wound on the top of the soldier’s head on the next page. According to the date on the flyer, the altercation occurred last Friday, March 15, during the release party for Gucci’s Trap God 2 mixtape. This would be the same evening Gucci sent out a tweet saying Wacka Flocka Flame had been kicked out of Brick Squad, only for his reps to say shortly thereafter that his Twitter account had been hacked.

Getting cracked over the head with a bottle wasn’t the end of James’ encounter with the “So Icey” rapper, though. “And as I looked at him in the shock of why, one of his friends hit me in the side of my face,” James told reporter Amy Napier Viteri.

According to James, he was taken by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he required 10 stitches to close the wound on his scalp. The Afghanistan veteran suffered a concussion and says he has been experiencing headaches since the incident.

Atlanta PD confirmed that the warrant for Gucci’s arrest has been issued and eagerly await to hear from him soon.

