Sean “Diddy” Combs Resurfaces On Instagram, Page Still Scrubbed

Sean "Diddy" Combs took to Instagram on Friday (July 5) and shared a video of him boarding his private jet amid his legal troubles.

Published on July 8, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Celebrity Sightings In London - November 9, 2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs made a return to Instagram last Friday amid the bevy of mounting legal matters he’s currently facing. Based on recent appearances in the public, Diddy is continuing to live life on his terms while keeping any commentary about the several lawsuits he’s facing to himself.

Most media outlets, including ours, have kept a close eye on Diddy’s social media accounts and the mogul and producer shared a video of him entering his private jet and conversing with the pilot last Friday (July 5). In the video, Combs is seen walking up to the jet and greeting the crew while approaching a welcome mat that read “Combs Air” before saying “There’s no place like home.”

This latest video emerged just a tenth lawsuit was filed by former adult film actress Adria English last week. English claims that Combs forced her into performing sex acts at his annual all-white Labor Day parties in Long Island, N.Y. English added in her lawsuit that she was forced to take drugs and to lace the liquor in the party with ecstasy among other claims.

This past weekend, Diddy was seen in images taking part in white water rafting with friends in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Further, while he isn’t speaking with the media, the Bad Boy Records founder is allowing his attorney to deliver statements to the press and shooting down the allegations levied against him.

Photo: Getty

