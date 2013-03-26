CLOSE
Justin Timberlake’s The 20/20 Experience Sells Almost 1 Million Copies Its 1st Week

Who said consumers don’t buy albums anymore? Justin Timberlake‘s third album, The 20/20 Experience, will debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart tomorrw, selling almost a million copies its first week in stores.

According to Hits Daily Double, the “Suit & Tie” crooner’s album sold 980,622 copies since dropping on Tuesday, March 19. The final sales numbers will be announced tomorrow morning via Soundscan, so there is a possible that JT’s album can still crack the million in one week mark.

Today’s number blew by previous estimates that had the album selling about 750,000 units its first week. The former boy band member’s last album,  2007’s Future Sex Love Sounds, sold 648,000 copies its first week in stores.

Next up for Timberlake is the Legend of the Summer stadium tour, which he is co-headlining with Jay-Z and kicks of July 17. The duo is also headlining the Wireless Festival 2013  in London about a week before their tour set out.

Photo: RCA

Close