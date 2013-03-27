Gucci Mane Arrested & Charged With Aggravated Assault On Soldier

Gucci Mane has turned himself in. The “Lemonade” rapper surrendered to authorities today and was taken to the Fulton County jail in Atlanta.

WSB-TV reports that La Flare has been charged with aggravated assault. As previously reported, last Friday, a warrant was issued for Gucci’s arrest after a soldier accused the trouble rapper of going upside his head with a champagne bottle.

According to the soldier, who only revealed his first name, James, he asked security at the VIP section of the Harlem Nights nightclub in Atlanta if could take a photo with the rapper. However, upon said request, Gucci, born Radric Davis, went upside his head with the bottle. James was taken to the hospital and alleges that it required 10 stitches to close the wound on the top of his head.

Since the incident, Gucci hasn’t exactly been on his best behavior. A man in Philadelphia, TJ, claims Gucci punched him in the jaw after a show after trying to shake the rapper’s hand. Then there is turmoil within Gucci’s own Brick Squad camp, too. Waka Flocka Flame rapped “F-ck Gucci Mane” while performing at the Dipset 10th anniversary show in NYC this past Monday night.

Check out Gucci’s mugshot and a photo of his handiwork in the gallery. He is expected to appear in court at 11:oo a.m. today.

Photos: Fulton County PD

