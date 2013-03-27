Kid Cudi Performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Debuts New Song “Mad Solar” [VIDEO]

Kid Cudi is getting the promotion of his forthcoming album, Indicud, off to a strong start. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper hit Jimmy Kimmel Live! and performed a few songs, including a new cut called “Mad Solar.”

Cudi set things off with a rendition of his album’s lead single, “Immortal,” “Just What I Am” and then premiered an a cappella of an album cut “Mad Solar.”

Just yesterday, the “Make Her Say” rapper revealed the artwork and tracklist for his new album. The 18-track project, which Cudi has likened to his version of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic 2001, features already released songs “Just What I Am,” featuring Chip and “King Wizard,” besides the aforementioned “Immortal.”

Indicud is out April 23. Watch Cudi perform “Immortal” below and “Mad Solar” and “Just What I Am” on the next pages.

—

Photo: ABC

1 2 3 4Next page »