Game To Play For Semi-Pro Basketball Team

While in the studio putting the finishing touches on his R.E.D. album, Game has another endeavor under his belt for the New Year.

Game has been assigned to a semi-pro basketball team for the American Basketball Association.

Game will play this weekend for the ABA’s L.A. team the Los Angeles Slam.

The Slam take on the Las Vegas Aces January 10 at Grant High School. Other celebrities set to play for the team are members of Game’s Black Wall Street entourage as well rapper XO, Tony Farmer and hoop star Larry “Bone Collector” Williams.

In related news, Game is gracing the latest cover of Smooth magazine. He’s joined in the cover shot by model Tammy Torres for the magazine’s “Caliente” issue.

Peep Game’s Smooth Magazine cover below.