Chris Brown Freestyles Over “Started From The Bottom” On The Funkmaster Flex Show [VIDEO]

Outside of his most recent groove “Fine China,” Chris Brown has been very adamant about rapping as of late. So much so that he kicked a quick 16 at the forum of bars, better known as the Funkmaster Flex Show on Hot 97. Ironically or not, Flex spun Drake’s “Started From the Bottom” instrumental, and asked Breezy to step up to the plate.

That opened the flood gates for the Virginia singer let some witty “I can take you girl” raps run rampant. That shouldn’t be surprising coming from an R&B crooner, though this could have been a platform for Brown to take another shot at Drizzy.

Despite his clear animosity, the “Deuces” singer opted to be more Martin than Malcolm this time around. Hopefully he’ll do the same moving forward. The aforementioned “Fine China” may be a step in the right direction, as the track is the first offering from Brown’s forthcoming album, ambiguously titled X.

“The song and the album title ‘X’ has a couple different meanings,” Brown told MTV News. “It can refer to an ex-girlfriend, in terms of you always look forward to moving forward from. It’s also about being a reject in a sense. In me being myself, being able to grow up, me not always hanging around the right crowd or doing the right thing all the time — it’s me saying, ‘I’m over it. I’m past the bulls-it now.’ ”

We’ll have to wait to see if Brown reverts back to his past antics. In the mean time hear him freestyle in the footage below.

Photo: YouTube