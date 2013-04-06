Big Sean Speaks On KiD CuDi Leaving G.O.O.D. Music [VIDEO]

After KiD CuDi announced that he’d left the G.O.O.D. Music collective, fans couldn’t help but think about how other member’s of the house Kanye built felt about the situation. Some thought they had Big Sean‘s answer after hearing his recent drop “Switch Up,” a track about staying true to his clique. The Detroit rapper, who went to Power 106 to premier the record, made sure to clear the air about his current feelings for his former label mate.

“CuDi was not only just my label mate, he’s one of my good friends,” said Sean. “CuDi gave he his Jesus piece. The Jesus piece Kanye [West] gave all of us, I lost my Jesus piece messing around and he gave me his. That’s my brother. CuDi’s on my album.”

The “Guap” rapper said he was surprised by the Cleveland native’s decision, but without revealing too much he explained that he saw some discontent on Mr. Solo Dolo’s part. “You could just tell certain things. When it would be all of us together, I’d be like ‘Yo, where CuDi at?’,” said Sean.

As we know, every artist has their own path, and it looks like CuDi found his. Here’s to hoping things can be amicable between him and his former G.O.O.D. Music family, because they definitely made magic together. Hear Sean talk more in depth in the interview below.

Photo: YouTube