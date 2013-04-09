J. Cole ft. Miguel – “Power Trip” [VIDEO]

J. Cole drops the video for “Power Trip,” featuring Miguel, the lead single from his forthcoming Born Sinner album.

The methodical groove with bubbling drums was produced by Cole himself. Miguel handles the song’s hook and the two recently linked up to perform the record for the first time at the Barclays Center.

In the visual, the Roc Nation rapper is back in his Fayetteville, NC hometown and seen lusting over a pole athlete and also taking a trip, riding shotgun in a car with “luggage” on top. During the ride him and his homie encounter some Confederate flag toting passer bys and even get stopped by the cops. Make sure you watch the video to the end when we see that a certain artist catches the fatal fade (hey, that’s why there is a warning when it starts).

Yesterday, via Twitter, Cole announced that Born Sinner is due in stores on June 25. Watch the Nabil-directed video for “Power Trip” below. Check out what is potentially the Born Sinner artwork on the next page.

Photo: Roc Nation

