Juelz Santana And Jim Jones Reunite Dipset For “Harlem Forever” [Uncut Video]

When the ball dropped and the New Year arrived, many sat and waited on the Internet in anticipation for Juelz Santana’s new mixtape The Reagan Era.

Needless to say, the tape still hasn’t dropped, along with a slew of other artists that were meant to bring in 2010 with new material.

Even with that said, Juelz finds a momentary pleasure for the fans to nod their heads to be releasing the music video for “Harlem Forever”.

Looking to do a minor swagger jack from the young Drake, Santana uses his rendition to pay homage to his stomping grounds and had Jim Jones riding in the passenger seat..

The Dipset flag continues to wave.

