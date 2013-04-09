Killer Mike – “Villain” [LISTEN]

Prolific MC Killer Mike is getting those video game checks, as ARTISTdirect.com has partnered with Injustice: Gods Among Us – The Album to premier a song from the project called “Villain.”

Though Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, WaterTower Music and DC Entertainment aren’t releasing the soundtrack to the upcoming video game until April 16th, we receive this sampling, which sounds as devious as the title implies.

Killer Mike, being the expert lyricist that he is, tailors his verses to the topic at hand by mentioning villains in both our and the comic worlds, despite the track’s sonically clear trap influences.

If anything, “Villian” speaks volumes to the Atlanta rapper’s proficiency as a MC, and is the only Hip-Hop song slated to appear on the Injustice: Gods Among Us project. Among others, the 11-song album will feature AWOLNATION, Depeche Mode, MSTRKRFT, and The Faint.

Delve into the seedy world of superheroes and their arch nemesis on “Villains” below.

—

Photo: YouTube