Fabolous ft. Chris Brown – “Ready” [VIDEO]

After a couple of trailers, Fabolous finally gets around to releasing the video for “Ready,” featuring Chris Brown. The song serves as the lead single for the Brooklyn rapper’s forthcoming Loso’s Way 2 album.

The video starts with Loso dropping the maid in his hotel room a chunky tip before it goes into the rapper driving around an exotic locale (the Dominican Republic) in a Jeep and ATV. We ain’t buying the image of Fab handwriting chicks—in this case Jessica White—notes and sliding them under their doors, though. But, it does lead to dinner on the beach, and more, so maybe he’s on to something.

Breezy handles the hook while Fab supplies slick bars over the mellow groove hooked up by The Runners. Loso’s Way will be Fab’s sixth proper album and is due in stores later this year via Def Jam Records.

Watch the Taj-directed video for “Ready” below.

Photo: VEVO