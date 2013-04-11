Jay-Z – “Open Letter” (Prod. By Swizz Beatz & Timbaland) [LISTEN]

Jay-Z drops a new record out of nowhere, but not really. The song is called “Open Letter” and is produced by Swizz Beatz and his Roc Nation buddy Timbaland.The beat is a pounding, drum filled number that Hova gets busy on. “Ballin’ til they ban us, you geting too much bread they try to jam ya/Boy from the hood but got White House clearance, sorry y’all, but I don’t agree with your appearance,” spits the rapper/mogul.

Jigga even throws in references to current events like taking that controversial for no real reason trip to Cuba, Roc Nation’s partnering with the Universal Music Group and divesting from the Brooklyn Nets.

“Would have brought the Nets to Brooklyn for free, except I made millions off of you f-cking dweebs/I still own the building, I’m still keeping my seats,” he raps.

Consider this upper echelon stuntin’ music. The song was recorded last night (peep a flick of the session on the next page). Listen to “Open Letter” below.

[Spotted at Life + Times]

Photo: Instagram

