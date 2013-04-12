Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris – “All Around The World” [VIDEO]

Say what you want about Justin Bieber, his friends, and his recent rebellious behavior; the kid is winning beyond belief. Check out his latest set of visuals for Believe cut “All Around The World” as proof.

The video is a compilation of show footage from… and you guessed it, all around the world. Biebs’s life is just like any superstar’s we suppose, as dances into the hearts of rioting and often crying fans, travels on private jets, evades paparazzi and performs at sold out shows.

Rapper, actor and mogul Ludacris, who’s no stranger to the lifestyle of the rich and famous, appears along side Usher’s young prodigy on a New York tour stop.

The duo engage in an all out spectacle, as they take the stage in front of thousands of people. If you’ve never seen Bieber fever up close and personal, we suggest that you press play on the video below.

