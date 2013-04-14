Drake Performs At Barclays Center After Jordan Brand Classic [VIDEO]

If you weren’t solely focused on the shots Drake sent towards Chris Brown, you knew he was in New York City for the Jordan Brand Classic. Following the game, which showcased the best high school basketball stars in the nation, the OVO rapper tore down the Barclays Center with medley of some of his recent hits.

Drizzy came out to raucous applause and kicked off his set with a performance of “HYFR.” From there he went into “Crew Love,” just playing the song’s instrumental and The Weeknd vocals, before launching into “Headlines.” The Toronto MC got the excited crowd even more amped when the beat for “The Motto” dropped.

A quick segue, that still kept the people going, was Drake dropping the instrumental to some of his cameos—he performed his hook and verse from 2 Chainz’s “No Lie” and dropped the instrumental for French Montana’s “Don’t Stop.” After performing his verse from A$AP Rocky’s “F-cking Problems” he revealed that he plans to return to the Barclays Center on tour sometime in October.

The show’s closer was “Started From The Bottom” with the Jordan Brand Classic All-Stars joining him on the stage that was set up near the free throw line on the basketball court.

Oh yeah, in the national game, the West beat the East 102-98.

