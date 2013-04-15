Beyoncé’s Bikini Clad H&M Swimwear Campaign Revealed [PHOTOS]

Back in March, Beyoncé was unveiled as the face of H&M’s summer collection. The R&B and Pop diva’s The Mrs. Carter Show world tour kicking off today in Belgrade, Serbia, more photos from the collection have been unveiled. Lately, Beyoncé and her buddy have been all over the news thanks to decided to visit Cuba for their fifth wedding anniversary. The “Put A Ring On It” singer also recently dropped a Pepsi commercial, which features a Timbaland produced song called “Grown Woman” from her forthcoming album, as part of the beverage company’s “Live For Now” campaign. Also, she is one of the headliners, along with Nine Inch Nails, for the 2013 Made In America festival that goes down in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend. As for the H&M campaign, the photos were shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin in the Bahamas. The tropical inspired collection hits H&M stores in May. “I’ve always liked H&M’s focus on fun affordable fashion. I really loved the concept we collaborated on to explore the different emotions of women represented by the four elements — fire, water, earth and wind,” said Beyoncé in a press statement. “It was a beautiful shoot on a tropical island. It felt more like making a video than a commercial.” Check out Queen Bey rocking bikinis from the collection in the gallery. [Spotted at High Snobiety] — Photos: H&M

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »