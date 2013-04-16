Beyoncé Kicks Off “The Mrs. Carter Show World” Tour In Serbia [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé’s is officially back at it. The superstar launched her The Mrs. Carter Show world tour in Belgrade, Serbia on Monday (April 15).

Rocking blue nails in honor of daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, Bey played to a huge crowd at the Kombank Arena. The 31-year-old played up her usual show-girl inspired looks with a shiny sequenced off-white ensemble and her ever-present opaque tights.

It’s not easy being queen.

The show is the first of a more than 60-date tour run, which will include headlining the Essence Music Festival and the BET experience over the summer. Bey is promoting her forthcoming fifth album and will be singing many of her old hits, but will probably throw in some new joints for the Stans. “Grown Woman,” the track played during her Pepsi commercial will likely be added to the set list.

Leading up to the show, the Houston native posted images from her tour rehearsal, as well as flicks from the actual concert.

Drizzy said “Girls Love Beyoncé,” but we have a feeling they’re not the only ones.

Check out the flicks below.

