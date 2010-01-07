What Happened To Cam’Ron’s DJ Drama Mixtape?? [Video Included]

“What happened to Gangsta Grillz 2?”

There have been a lot of contenders in Hip Hop that have left listeners disappointed as they have yet to release their new material.

Cam’Ron was supposed to release the sequel to his DJ Drama-assisted mixtape, Boss Of All Bosses, on January 4, but according to the camp of Killa, they don’t even know why the tape hasn’t been put out or what the holdup is.

What better way to find out the reason than to get it from the horse’s mouth? With that said, Cam makes a phone call to DJ Drama in order to find out about the delay.

“On the real, let me call Drama right now cuz I aint gonna front, n*ggas is pissed off about that Shyte not coming out.”

Acknowledging the fact that the streets have been anticipating the tape, Drama states that he has been busy with other priorities, but he is in the process and people can’t rush perfection.

The new date for Boss Of All Bosses 2 is expected to be next Monday or Tuesday. Let’s cross our fingers.