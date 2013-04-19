Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – “Cabana” [LISTEN]

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y overcame their sample clearance issues, and finally have a concrete date in mind for their collaborative album Live In Concert. So you know it’s real, the dynamic duo have released the project’s first leak “Cabana.”

Quite honestly, the track couldn’t have been more aptly titled. Credit that to a soulful horn sample and sweeping percussion that’s powerful enough to influence you to take an impromptu trip to the beach.

Sonically, the subtle groove perfectly compliments the styles of the laid back MCs, both of whom kick rhymes so flavorful and playeristic that it would bring a tear to Max Julien’s eye.

“Cabana” happens to be track one on Spitta and Wiz’s Live In Concert EP, set to release tomorrow, April 20. There isn’t the least bit of coincidence in that.

Catch good vibes from the moving cut and check the tracklist for the body of work below.

1. Cabana

2. Landing

3. The Blend

4. Toast

5. Revenge and Cake

6. For Her

