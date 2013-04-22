Gucci Mane & Young Scooter Are Cellmates In Atlanta Jail

For the record, jail cells are not where rappers typically connect, politic, ditto. However, it turns out that veteran Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane and up and comer Young Scooter are currently sharing the very same jail cell.

MTV RapFix reports that the two trap rappers are literally cellmates at the Dekalb County Jail. LaFlare was arrested on April 12, just a day after being released on $75,000 bond after being charged with assaulting a soldier with a champagne bottle in an ATL club. The “Lemonade” rapper was picked up again for an unrelated probation violation.

As for Young Scooter, born Kenneth Edward Bailey, the “Colombia” rapper, who is affiliated with Brick Squad and Freebandz, was arrested for a probation violation on April 8. Allegedly, he was caught driving with a suspended license.

Earlier this year, Gucci tapped Scooter to link up with him and drop the Free Bricks 2 mixtape. Scooter’s second single, “Pass Around,” features Wale and Gucci Mane. There is no word on when either incarcerated artist will be released from the bing. Last we heard, Scooter’s Jugg House album was set to drop in July.

Considering the circumstances, you can certainly expect more collaborations from these two. Check out a trailer for Scooter’s Jugg House on the next page.

Photo: Cam Kirk

