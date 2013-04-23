Lil Scrappy Arrested, Momma Dee Poses With “Free Scrappy” T-Shirt [PHOTOS]

This is surely not how the family hoped to celebrate last night’s premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Rapper and reality show star Lil Scrappy turned himself in today to authorities over a shady urine test. To offer support, fellow castmate Momma Dee was on hand holding a “Free Scrappy” t-shirt.

Yes folks, this really happened.

TMZ reports:

Lil Scrappy is a lil’ jailbird — the rapper-slash-reality star turned himself in to an ATL jail this morning after cops say he refused to submit to a court-ordered urine test … TMZ has learned. We broke the story … officials say Scrappy violated his probation back in March after a dispute over a pee test. According to court officials, Scrappy tried to turn in a urine sample that was cold to the touch and may have been tampered with … and when asked to submit another cup, he refused. The court eventually issued a warrant for his arrest … and moments ago, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star turned himself in.

The rapper’s fiancee, fellow castmate Erica Dixon, as well as the VH1 cameras, were also on hand to see the rapper off.

No word on how long Scrappy will be in the bing. Check out photos from this morning surrender in the gallery. Man, the struggle on Momma Dee’s face is so real.

