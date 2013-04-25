15 Pics Of Jay-Z & The ‘World’s Most Beautiful Woman’ Gwyneth Paltrow [PHOTOS]

Gwyneth “Ni–as In Paris For Real” Paltrow was named the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Woman’ by People magazine. She also happens to stay kicking it with her BFF Jay-Z. So what better reason is there to take a look at how these two stay in pictures together?

Also, Paltrow has a habit of name dropping the Jigga Man during interviews. Vulture peeped game and listed every time the actress found it necessary to mention she is in the rapper/mogul’s inner circle.

For example:

* “I don’t hold on to fear as much as I used to, because I’ve learned a lot about genuinely not caring what strangers think about me,” Gwyneth told Harper’s Bazaar this month, teeing up her latest Jay mention. “It’s very empowering, and I’ve learned a lot of that from Jay — Shawn Carter — Z, because his approach to life is very internal. It’s a very good lesson to learn.” … * In fact, Hova’s basically become part of the family. “Jay is like a big brother figure to me,” she told Now, adding, “The kids call him Uncle Jay and Beyoncé, Auntie B.”

So yeah, it’s a family affair. Check out pics Paltrow, Uncle Jay and occasionally Beyonce and even Jay Electronica in the gallery.

—

Photos: AP, Instagram, Getty Images

