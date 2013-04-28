Iggy Azalea – “Bounce” [LISTEN]

After announcing earlier in the week that she had inked a record deal with Island Def Jam, Iggy Azalea drops a new, dance-friendly single called “Bounce.”

The “Work” rapper and Wilhelmina model raps over an uptempo drum filled beat fitted with occasional stops and stutters. “Leggy Iggy getting them tipsy, tippin’ them broads hundreds and fifties,” she spits, revealing the track’s strip club destination.

While still claiming to be Grand Hustle affiliated, Azalea also has a deal with Mercury over in the UK. Not a bad deal for someone who immigrated on her own to the U.S. from Australia when she was just 16-years-old.

Azalea’s long discussed, much delayed proper debut, The New Classic, will be out later this year. Listen to “Bounce” below and let us know if it will be hopping into your rotation in the comments.

—

Photo: Columbine Goldsmith/DAZED