Beastie Boys Memoir Set For 2015 Release

Always daring to be different, the remaining members of the Beastie Boys – Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz – have signed a deal to pen an off-kilter memoir for Random House’s Spiegel & Grau.

The New York Times reports that the presently untitled work will “be a pastiche of voices, imaged, irreverent humor, and pop-culture reference points.” Sounds about right.

Spiegel & Grau are no strangers to making memoirs fun. In 2010 they published Jay-Z’s Decoded, which detailed the rapper/mogul’s life through his lyrics and “coded” references. The book kept to the true spirit of Jay and so shall the Beasties’ memoir. In the Beastie Boys’ case, the memoir is rumored to look similar to the short-lived yet hard-hitting Grand Royal Magazine, which was a brief albeit groundbreaking venture into Pop culture journalism. Other writers will be contributing to the Beastie Boys’ memoir, and the work will be edited by famed Ego-Trip journalist Sacha Jenkins.

When interviewed about the upcoming project, Julie Grau (publisher) expressed that the Beasties are “interested in challenging the form and making the book a multi-dimensional experience.” She continues, “There is a kaleidoscope frame of reference, and it asks the reader to keep up.” The only shame is that the third Beastie Boy Adam “MCA” Yauch will not be present for this project. This Saturday (May 4th) will mark the one-year anniversary of Yauch losing his battle to cancer. The Beastie Boys’ memoir is slated for a Fall 2015 release.

Photo: Def Jam