Earl Sweatshirt & Juicy J Cover New Issue Of The FADER [PHOTOS]

It’s new school and old school on the latest cover of The FADER. Odd Future’s Earl Sweatshirt and Taylor Gang’s (as well as Three 6 Mafia’s) Juicy J grace the front of the music magazine.

The feature story on the “Bandz A Make Her Dance” rapper, is already available here. Titled ‘Still Trippin,’ the story details the Trippy rappers career renaissance, having become one of the games more recognizable rappers at the age of 39.

He also speaks on the demise of Three 6 Mafia. “Sony wanted us to do pop music,” said Juicy J. “I didn’t want to be a pop group.” Fair enough.

Earl’s story will be posted next week on May 7. Juicy J’s new album, Stay Trippy, is due out this summer via Kemosabe/Columbia Records.

The new issue of The FADER, no. 85, will be on newsstands on May 7. It is also the publication’s “Photo Issue” and it features a photo essay shot by photographer Daniel Shea of teens on Chicago’s South Side. Check out behind the scenes video from the cover shoot below, and some photos, as well as the covers, in the gallery.

Photo: The FADER/John Francis Peters

