Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Prefer Donations To Children’s Hospital Instead Of Baby Gifts

Don’t let anyone tell you that Kanye West doesn’t care about the kids. With the rapper/mogul expecting his first child with Kim Kardashian sometime in June or July, the couple is asking their friends to donate to a children’s hospital instead of buying baby gifts.

TMZ reports:

Kim Kardashian wants her friends to know … SHE DOESN’T NEED YOUR BABY GIFTS … but there’s a hospital in Chicago that sure does. TMZ has learned … Kim and her baby daddy Kanye West want to make it clear to family, friends and fans there’s NO baby registry — despite the slew of fakes popping up on the Internet — and they don’t want any presents. Instead, the couple is asking all well-wishers to cut a check to the Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where Kanye grew up. We all know Kanye and Kim have a TON of rich friends — hopefully, they’ll actually follow directions.

Considering the drama that went down over all the wedding gifts Kardashian received thanks to her short term marriage to Kris Humphries, it seems she’s learned her lesson.

As for Yeezy, word is he was recently at the Def Jam offices to play new music from his forthcoming sixth album. Now that’s certainly a gift many would surely appreciate. West is also schedule to be the musical guest on the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 18.

Photo: WENN