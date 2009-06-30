Tomorrow Finally Comes For Maino With The Release of Debut LP

Maino is seeing a day he thought he’d never see. Despite obstacles including a ten year stint in prison, a label change from Universal to Atlantic and pressure to return to the streets, his album If Tomorrow Comes hits stores today.

“My album is based on the portion of my life after I got out of prison and I wanted to do music. So I was going through some trials and tribulations, just had a baby, I was on parole, still in the streets, I was going through all this stuff in the streets and I was trying to be an artist at the same time so that’s what my album is based on, all the stuff I was going through.

Along with the album, he is releasing a DVD called The Best of the Block/ Hustle Hard about the reality of his life which he dubs “unstoppable”.

“It’s unstoppable man, it’s unstoppable. It’s about me, it’s about Maino. It’s about my ride so far. You know what I’ve been through and how I was able to turn that around and get to this point that I am right now. Even if it all ends today I feel like I’ve done something I feel like I beat expectations, I already won… For me to be at this point right here it’s a blessing.”

