A$AP Rocky Calls Uproar Over Lipstick Comment “Petty” [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky doesn’t understand the backlash behind his comments about why dark-skinned girls shouldn’t wear red lipstick. He thinks the whole thing is “petty.”

Rocky stopped by Washington D.C.’s 93.9 WKYS recently and addressed the issue, that had Azealia Banks slandering his name throughout the Twitterverse. After a little banter about the female frame, and touring with Rihanna, he responded to the short-lived “lipstick” controversy by explaining that the whole thing was blown out of proportion.”It was these Canadian White girls interviewing me,” he said. “They was like ‘What colors do you think would be bad on what girls?’ and I was just said maybe like a girl that’s Wesley Snipes’ complexion would look funny with red lipstick, and a girl that really fair-skinned would look funny with orange, or purple lipstick.”

And then Black girls got mad.

“Black girls just, ah man, went crazy. They just took it how they took it. This is actually my second time talking about it cause I really didn’t even look at it as an issue. If people get upset at that I think it’s petty at the same time. It’s like they damn near wanna Rick Ross boycott me right now over some lipstick controversy! Black girls, you know how sensitive they are, but they our sisters man. I come from a Black home, so I know how sensitive Black women can be. Especially when you talking about they looks or something like that…cuz then you’re a womanizer or you’re a racist. I don’t know how I’m be a racist, I gotta wake up and look at my Black a** everyday. I’m proud to be Black I wouldn’t want it no other way.”

While his explanation probably didn’t help his argument, the “F—in’ Problems'” rapper had some kind words for Jason Collins, the NBC player who recently came out as the first openly gay player in the league. “I respect men more for coming out. They joke on Frank Ocean a lot, but at least he ain’t out here frontin.’ I respect gay men who identify it and they out with it. I don’t have a problem with gay people at all.”

—

Photo: WKYS