The Saga Continues: Gilbert Arenas Responds To Sharpton Criticism

Gilbert Arenas is using his newly acquired free time, having just been suspended indefinitely from the NBA, to air out one of America’s least famous civil leaders.

Just one day before NBA Commissioner David Stern commenced to halt Arenas’ cash flow, Reverend Al Sharpton suggested that the NBA lower the proverbial hammer on the All-Star ball player, showing him no mercy.

Responding to the permed one, Arenas took to Twitter to air his frustrations, ultimately questioning his legitimacy as a leader.

Al Sharpton comments ill try to be as nice as he was too me on my next tweet For a kid who does a lot of work for the black community I didn’t get the memo u were still one of our black leaders becuz if u was U wouldn’t have made a comment like that befor gettn all the faxs str8..I hav my black leaders tattooed on my leg I call it black rush more That’s Martin,Obama,Mr X,and Mandela..so next time before u wash ur hands of something pls hear the real story..God bless..the black C

The plot thickens in the Arenas Saga, as a Washington Wizards player speaking under anonymity reportedly detailed exactly what occured between Arenas and Crittenton in the Wizards locer room to the Washington Post.

The dispute between Arenas and Crittenton began on the team plane during a popular card game between players called “Boo-ray.” Crittenton lost roughly $1,100 to JaVale McGee, a Wizards center, in the game, according to a player who watched the game and who also spoke on condition of anonymity. Crittenton, already angry over a dispute over the game’s rules, became irate when Arenas began needling him…

Walking into the locker room two days after the dispute on the team plane, according to two witnesses, Arenas laid out the guns in Crittenton’s locker. Two other teammates eventually sauntered in and, while Arenas was writing the note in front of Crittenton’s cubicle, in walked Crittenton…Asking Arenas what he was doing, Arenas replied, “If you want to shoot me, I’d just thought I’d make it easy for you.” As other teammates laughed, Crittenton crumpled up the paper, tossed one of Arenas’s guns across the room, where it bounced in front of a team trainer, and said he didn’t need any of Arenas’s firearms because he had his own…

Crittenton then drew his weapon, loaded it and chambered a round…

Sounds like nothing but child play between two grown, rich men. What is so wrong about that?

Seriously though, it sounds to me like Crittenton took things a bit too far. Maybe Arenas should not be the only one suspended perhaps???