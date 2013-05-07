Love Is Blind: 10 Things We Learned From Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Ep. 3 [PHOTOS]

Another week is upon us, which means that another episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is in the can. For episode three, Mona Scott-Young & Co amped up the physical fights and the end result was glorious.

It all started with a mini-scrap between K. Michelle and Rasheeda. We’ve seen them throw verbal blows before but last night, there was a “weapon” involved, and not to mention a notable jab at Kirk’s love of ear jewelry (“Tell Kirk and his three earrings I said hello!”). That scene alone could’ve filled the nightly quota of pure tomfoolery, but thankfully there was much more in store.

Joseline went at Stevie J over a nonexistent contract that he has yet to produce, and he was too focused on Mimi’s new living arraignments to care. Mimi basked in the glory of getting her baby’s daddy jealous, and then we (finally) got to Scrappy! He and Erika easily won the fight (literally) for most “co0ntastic” moment of the night… and hell, maybe even the season.

Take a look at 10 Things We Learned From Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta latest episode in the gallery below.

