J. Cole Launches BornSinner.com, Documents Mother’s Retirement [PHOTOS]

J. Cole has had plenty of inspirations in his career, but probably none as vital as his mother. The Roc Nation rapper has launched the BornSinner.com website to help promote his forthcoming sophomore album, Born Sinner. The site’s first feature is an interview with his mom, Kay Cole, who thanks to her son’s success was able to retire from her job as a postal worker.

BornSinner.com was created by J.Cole’s Dreamville team and the “Power Trip” rapper serves as the site’s executive producer and creative director. The destination will feature personal selected content each week leading up to the released of Born Sinner, due out June 25.

The site was designed by Hugo & Marie and promises to be a complete audio and visual experience for visitors. The first installment in profiles of individuals important to Cole’s come is the aforementioned Kay Cole. In her own words she recalls how she got the gig at the local United States Post Office and the fond memories she generated before finally retiring. Besides hearing Kay Cole’s voice as the narrator, there are also photos that include the day she retired, which also reveals the inspiration behind the artwork to J. Cole’s “Cole Summer” song; that’s his mom in front of her mail truck.

J. Cole recently dropped a critically acclaimed free EP project called Truly Yours 2.

Check out photos of Kay Cole calling it a career in the gallery. Salute to J. Cole for honoring Mom Dukes, as anyone and everyone should.

—

Photos: Sharone Poole

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »