Curren$y – “Kingpin” [VIDEO]

Curren$y debuted “Kingpin,” his take on Young Scooter’s trap record “Columbia,” a few months backs, and returns with an accompanying visual.

Spitta Andretti plays on his known affinity for vehicles of a luxury variety in the video by sitting on a Ferrari bed with a doobie in tow as Scarface plays in the background. With the scene set, he spits potent, but witty lines like “I be writing co-caine raps at the crib, chilling watching Scarface/ Got a b**ch rolling up. Now I’m smoking while that h*e making pizza rolls.”

“Kingpin” gets a new life courtesy of this treatment, but the initial release was easy to miss in the influx of Curren$y material. His most recent project was a collaborative EP with Wiz Khalifa called Live In Concert. It would be in fan’s best interest to check that out.

See the former No Limit affiliate kick a few rhymes in the “Kingpin” vid below.

Photo: YouTube