Cam’ron – “Golden Friends” [LISTEN]

The phrase “Killa season has returned” should sound like music to the ears of Cam’ron fans. The same can be said for Killa’s new track about the value of genuine friendship, “Golden Friends.”

A classic 70s song in Andrew Gold’s “Thank You For Being a Friend” gets sampled in classic Dipset fashion. With all of that love in the air, it only made sense for the Harlem rapper to shout out seemingly everyone that’s looked out for him in and outside of the music industry.

Cam isn’t straight spitting like he was on “Valley Of Kings,” but “Golden Friends” should suffice if Hip-Hop is indeed back in “Killa Season.” Listen to the cut below.

DOWNLOAD: Cam’ron – “Golden Friends”

Photo: Instagram